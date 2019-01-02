The New Year began with a celebratory triumph for PGA Tour golfer Morgan Hoffmann.

In announcing the engagement to long-time girlfriend Chelsea Colvard on Wednesday, he said it transformed “2018 from being the worst, to the absolute best year of my life.”

“Get to marry the girl of my dreams! I’m so lucky, never met a person more caring or loving! Thank you Chelsea for always being by my side,” he posted.

In December of 2017, Hoffman revealed a diagnosis of muscular dystrophy in a piece for The Players’ Tribune. Hoffmann said he had been playing on PGA Tour while struggling with the affliction.

He played in just five PGA Tour events in 2017-18 season.