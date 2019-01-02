Patrick Reed reveals his menu for 2019 Masters Champions dinner

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Past green jacket winners will stroll into the Augusta National dining room Tuesday night ahead of the Masters for the annual Champions Dinner.

They might have trouble walking out.

Patrick Reed gets to choose the food this year as defending champion and said he was “definitely gonna fatten everyone up” while unveiling the menu Wednesday ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The highlights: Bone-in ribeye, mac and cheese, creamed corn, creamed spinach.

Reed also said he’ll have some grilled chicken and healthier options just in case.

“I’ll go caesar salad, but then I was going to make multiple options, because some guys might not like steak,” Reed said. “So there will be grilled chicken, there will probably be some kind of seafood as well. I want to please everyone there. It’s not just for me, it’s for all the past champions and everybody and I want everyone to have a great time.”