Gear: PXG 0811X GEN2, 0811XF GEN2 drivers

Price: $575 with several custom shaft and grip options

Specs: Titanium body and face with carbon-fiber crown, adjustable hosel and moveable tungsten and titanium weights. 0811X lofts include 9, 10.5 and 12 degrees; 0811XF lofts include 9, 10.5, 12 and 14 degrees.

Available: Jan. 15

The Goal

The second generation of the 0811X driver was designed to provide more distance by decreasing spin and increasing adjustability, while the latest 0811XF was built to maximize forgiveness and help players hit straighter tee shots.

The Scoop

There are two main differences golfers will notice when they see the drivers for the first time. The 0811X GEN2 and the 0811XF GEN2, which are both 460cc, each feature an updated carbon-fiber crown and adjustable weight system. PXG said those elements are key to unlocking more yards and hitting more fairways.

The previously released 0811X and 0811XF drivers had carbon-fiber crowns hidden under a glossy black finish, but in the GEN2 models the front portion where the crown meets the face has been reinforced. Inspired by the way American muscle-car makers designed the hoods of hot rods, the multi-level crown stiffens the front of the club at impact, so energy is re-directed into the ball instead of being wasted in the deformation of the head. As a result, golfers should see increased consistency while creating more ball speed and distance.

At the same time, the carbon-fiber crown, which features a non-glare matte black finish, is 75 percent lighter than a titanium crown would be. More of the head’s overall weight is positioned low, which drops the center of gravity.

To further tune the center of gravity and ball flight, PXG made the moveable weight screws in the sole larger. The chrome-colored tungsten weights are heavier than the dark-finished titanium weights, so putting them forward in the 0811X moves the center of gravity forward, decreases spin and creates a lower launch angle. Adding tungsten to the toe encourages a fade, while shifting the heavier weights to the heel creates a draw bias.

When the tungsten weights are added to the back, the 0811X creates a higher launch angle, more spin and a greater moment of inertia, making the head more stable.

The 0811XF was designed with a draw bias with five weight ports toward the back of the sole. This boosts the MOI for golfers who want point-and-shoot simplicity. PXG says the 0811XF has an MOI of 5,900 g/cm2, which is the maximum for USGA and R&A rules.

The 0811X GEN2 and 0811XF GEN2 were given an internal vibration-dampening system made of a honeycomb-structured thermal-plastic elastomer, which absorbs vibrations to enhance sound and feel. The 0811XF’s TPC honeycomb is concentrated in the back, while the 0811X’s honeycomb rings the interior of the head.