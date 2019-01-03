WATCH Bryson DeChambeau make birdie putt on green with flagstick in

Bryson DeChambeau made waves in November when he said he was going to leave the flagstick in while putting on the green starting in 2019.

Of course, DeChambeau was just planning to make use of rules changes. At the beginning of this year, changes to the Rules of Golf went into effect. Among those alterations were that keeping the flagstick in while putting on the green would no longer result in a penalty. Previously, hitting the flagstick via a putt on the green was an infraction and meant a two-shot penalty.

DeChambeau feels keeping the flagstick in will bring an advantage over not doing so with the fiberglass pins used in PGA Tour events.

It didn’t take long for the 25-year-old to start capitalizing, as he drained a 22-foot birdie putt on the Plantation Course at Kapalua’s par-3 11th green during Thursday’s opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Here’s the footage of this groundbreaking use of the new rule:

Honestly, the putt almost certainly drops even if the pin wasn’t there. So we’re not sure DeChambeau gained an advantage in this specific instance of keeping the flagstick in, even though he made the putt.

This is just one data point, though, in what will eventually be many entries.

Maybe nothing conclusive in this effort, but hey … now we have an idea of what this looks like.