Justin Thomas, Lexi Thompson named to 'Best-mannered people of 2018' list

Two of golf’s best apparently have mastered their manners as well.

The National League of Junior Cotillions released its annual Best-mannered people list Wednesday, looking at the 10 people in 2018 with the best manners.

The names are decided by a specific criteria.

“The selections are made based on each person’s commitment to honor, dignity, and mannerly conduct,” NLJC president Charles Winters said in a statement. “We feel these ten individuals have distinguished themselves through excellence of character and conduct and applaud them for their contributions to society.”

Among the names on the list, two golfers: Justin Thomas and Lexi Thompson.

Congrats on your great manners, you two!

The inclusion of Thomas indicates he was put on the list “for consistently treating his fans and fellow golfers with respect and kindness.”

That seems like a fair point. Although it is more than a bit humorous that this honor arises after a year in which Thomas came under fire for calling for a fan to be ejected at the Honda Classic. Thomas, who went on to win the event anyway, did admit he overreacted at that moment. So some nice points there for admitting a mistake.

And the whole ordeal – which really wasn’t as big a thing as people made it out to be – was far outside Thomas’ norm. The 25-year-old generally goes about his business without incident and is pretty interactive with fans on Twitter for a player of his prowess.

Thompson’s spot came “for demonstrating poise and professionalism in the spotlight.”

The 23-year-old of course faced an onslaught after a bizarre penalty situation at the 2017 ANA Inspiration ultimately cost her the tournament. She also had to deal in 2017 with her mother battling cancer and her grandma dying.

And her 2018 was no cinch either. That year she took an extended break from golf during the summer, explaining she needed to focus on herself away from golf. She also opened up in 2018 about struggles she’s had with body confidence.

While she’s had her ups and downs, Thompson has been open about it all and seemed to handle everything with grace. Hence, her spot on the NLJC’s list.

Rickie Fowler was a selection on this list last year, and Rory McIlroy found himself on the list the year before.