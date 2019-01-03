Kevin Na WDs from Kapalua due to finger injury, could miss a month

Kevin Na’s 2019 may’ve started in Hawaii, but it has quickly taken a less-than-desirable turn.

Na withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Thursday before teeing off due to a fractured bone in his right pinky finger, according to Golf Channel.

The 35-year-old qualified for the event for the first time in seven years, but he’s out before he could even get started. Na also told Golf Channel that he will need about four weeks before he can play again, which means a hopeful return at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Apparently Na injured his finger last Thursday, was given a pain injection this week and tried a variety of grips in order to play. He could get through just 12 holes in Wednesday’s pro-am.

Na will get last-place money, although the money will be unofficial PGA Tour earnings.

