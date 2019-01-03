Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 1

The first PGA Tour event of the year 2019 comes this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
We’ll follow all of Thursday’s opening-round action below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The first PGA Tour event of the year 2019 comes this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
We’ll follow all of Thursday’s opening-round action below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The ninth Golfweek West Coast Junior Invitational is set for May 18-19 at Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Arizona. Entry into the event (…)
USGA Chief Executive Officer Mike Davis will step aside from U.S. Open course setup duties this year, giving up the job he has held since (…)
The fifth Golfweek Northern California Junior Open will take place April 13-14 at Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, Calif. (…)
Padraig Harrington could be named 2020 European Ryder Cup captain on Tues., Jan. 8. The European Tour has scheduled a Ryder Cup Press (…)
Gear: TaylorMade TP5, TP5x golf balls Price: $44.99 per dozen Specs: (…)
Gear: TaylorMade M5 drivers Price: $549 with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange shaft and Golf Pride New Decade (…)
Gear: TaylorMade M6 drivers Price: $499 with Fujikura ATMOS Orange or Black shaft and Lamkin TM Dual Feel (…)
Gear: TaylorMade M5 fairway woods Price: $399 with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange shaft (…)
Gear: TaylorMade M6 fairway woods Price: $299 with Fujikura ATMOS Orange and Lamkin TM (…)
Gear: TaylorMade M6 rescue clubs Price: $249 with Fujikura ATMOS Orange and Lamkin TM (…)
Comments