Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 1

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 07: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 1

PGA Tour

Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 1

The first PGA Tour event of the year 2019 comes this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

We’ll follow all of Thursday’s opening-round action below…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home