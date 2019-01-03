Mike Davis to step aside from USGA course setup duties

USGA Chief Executive Officer Mike Davis will step aside from U.S. Open course setup duties this year, giving up the job he has held since 2005.

Davis will not be leaving the USGA, but rather focusing on expanded CEO duties. He told Jamie Diaz of Golf Channel – who first reported the news – that the decision was made before the debacle that was the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

The greens went dry in the third round amid already windy conditions, leaving them impossibly fast for most players. The breakdown in course management left some players and many fans howling and hearkened back to the last time the U.S. Open was held at Shinnecock.

Davis’ setup successor will be John Bodenhamer, who will now run all 14 of the organization’s national championships and take the lead for setting up the course at Pebble Beach in June.

“I will continue to be part of it,” Davis told Golf Channel. “I will continue to watch the golf course closely, mostly on the broadcast. But we need somebody to be the face, and John will be outstanding at that.”