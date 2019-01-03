Pernilla Lindberg's fiance leaving her bag to caddie for Ariya Jutanugarn

Pernilla Lindberg may be losing a caddie, but the relationship between the pair will remain as strong as ever.

Golf Channel reports that Daniel Taylor, Lindberg’s fiance, is leaving his future wife’s bag to caddie for Ariya Jutanugarn.

Taylor will start up with the World No. 1 at the beginning of 2019. He and Lindberg may no longer be player-caddie, but their personal relationship remains rock solid.

They will soon be husband and wife as the pair is set to wed on Jan. 31.

They also have a major title to show for their on-course partnership, as Lindberg won the 2018 ANA Inspiration with Taylor on the bag. Taylor had been on Lindberg’s bag since 2012 before a break in 2017 to take some pressure off their relationship. The return to the bag in 2018 of course paid off well.

Lindberg described the reason for another break in the player-caddie portion of their relationship as such:

“As a couple, it’s tough sometimes being a caddie and a player,” Lindberg told Golf Channel. “It’s a lot of time to spend together.”

“Through the hard times, it’s tough. The player and caddie connection is stressful and emotional, and you add extra emotion being a couple. At the end of last season, we felt it was best for our relationship to have a little break again.”

Roy Clarke will be Taylor’s replacement on Lindberg’s bag. Clarke previously worked for Sherri Steinhauer, Sandra Gal and Se Ri Pak.

Jutanugarn acquiring Taylor as a caddie means the Thai star is splitting with Les Luark, who toted the bag for Jutanugarn in eight of her 10 LPGA titles.

This is not their first split, as the pair parted ways in 2016 before reuniting the following year.