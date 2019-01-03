Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 2 pairings and tee times

AKRON, OH - AUGUST 04: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Jason Day of Australia walk to the third tee during the second round of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 4, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Sentry Tournament of Champions continues on Friday. Here are the tee times and pairings for the second round in Kapalua.

(Note: All tee times are Eastern.)

Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 3:05 p.m.: Keegan Bradley
  • 3:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Satoshi Kodaira
  • 3:20 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy
  • 3:30 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Ted Potter Jr.
  • 3:40 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Charles Howell III
  • 3:50 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Paul Casey
  • 4 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
  • 4:10 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele
  • 4:20 p.m.: Michael Kim, Ian Poulter
  • 4:30 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ
  • 4:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
  • 4:50 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
  • 5 p.m.: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy
  • 5:10 p.m.: Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire
  • 5:20 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Andrew Putnam
  • 5:30 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
  • 5:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Gary Woodland

