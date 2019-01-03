2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 2 pairings and tee times

The Sentry Tournament of Champions continues on Friday. Here are the tee times and pairings for the second round in Kapalua.
(Note: All tee times are Eastern.)
Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 3:05 p.m.: Keegan Bradley
- 3:10 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Satoshi Kodaira
- 3:20 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Scott Piercy
- 3:30 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Ted Potter Jr.
- 3:40 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Charles Howell III
- 3:50 p.m.: Brice Garnett, Paul Casey
- 4 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
- 4:10 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele
- 4:20 p.m.: Michael Kim, Ian Poulter
- 4:30 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Cameron Champ
- 4:40 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Bubba Watson
- 4:50 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed
- 5 p.m.: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy
- 5:10 p.m.: Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire
- 5:20 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Andrew Putnam
- 5:30 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson
- 5:40 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Gary Woodland
