Gear: TaylorMade M5 fairway woods

Price: $399 with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange shaft and Golf Pride New Decade MultiCompound grip

Specs: Titanium body, carbon-fiber crown, moveable steel sole weight and adjustable hosel. Available in 14-, 15- and 18-degree versions

Available: Feb. 1

The Goal

TaylorMade designed the M5 fairway woods to produce more distance and shot-shaping ability.

The Scoop

M5 fairway woods were made using the multi-material approach commonly reserved for drivers, and as a result, TaylorMade said the clubs can provide more distance and shot-shaping ability than any other fairway woods the company has produced.

Using carbon fiber in the crown and titanium instead of steel in the body of the M5 fairway woods helped engineers save weight, which was redistributed mostly to the sole in the form of a 65-gram moveable steel weight. The weight does not come out of the head, but it can be shifted by wrench toward the toe to create a fade bias or toward the heel to encourage a draw.

In every setting, the weight stays low to keep the center of gravity down and encourage a higher-launching shot.

TaylorMade also designed the M5 fairways with Twist Face, a feature that debuted last year in the M3 and M4 drivers. By peeling the high-toe area back by 1.5 degrees and turning the low-heel portion of the hitting area down and inward, TaylorMade said the most-common mis-hits get corrected more effectively so golfers can hit straighter shots more easily.

TaylorMade also designed the M5 fairway woods with a slot in the sole, called a Speed Pocket, directly behind the leading edge. It helps the face flex more effectively at impact to improve ball speed, especially on shots hit low in the hitting area.

The adjustable hosel allows players or fitters to increase or decrease an M5 fairway wood’s stated loft by as many as 2 degrees, so creating a club that hits the ball a specific distance and filling gaps should be easier.

TaylorMade said that compared to the M3 fairway woods they replace, the new M5 fairway woods produce more ball speed and launch the ball slightly higher without an increase in spin, which results in more distance, while the moveable sole weight creates significantly more shot shaping ability.