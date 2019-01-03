TaylorMade M6 driver

Gear: TaylorMade M6 drivers

Price: $499 with Fujikura ATMOS Orange or Black shaft and Lamkin TM Dual Feel grip

Specs: Titanium body, carbon-fiber crown and adjustable hosel. Available in 9-, 10.5- and 12-degree versions

Available: Feb. 1

The Goal

The M6 driver was designed to maximize forgiveness and stability to help golfers gain distance and hit straighter drives.

The Scoop

Professional photographers typically use sophisticated digital SLR cameras because they let people control every aspect of the picture-taking process. Many people, however, prefer the ease of a point-and-shoot camera that just takes great photos.

The new M6 driver, which takes the place of last season’s M4, is less adjustable than the new M5 driver, but it could be ideal for golfers who are just looking for a club designed to boost distance and reduce the penalties of mis-hits.

Like the M5, every M6 is intentionally made to have more trampoline effect than the USGA and R&A allow, but in the final phase of manufacturing a computer measures every head’s coefficient of restitution then injects urethane in the heel and toe to slow the face and make the club legal for play. TaylorMade refers to the process as Speed Injection, and it should ensure than every driver is capable of producing the maximum allowable amount of ball speed, which the company said would not always be possible using other mass-production methods.

The 460cc M6 driver has a large slot, called Hammer Head, in the sole directly behind the leading edge. It was designed to allow the titanium face to flex more efficiently and help create more ball speed.

Using lightweight carbon fiber in the crown helps lower the center of gravity and create discretionary weight. A significant amount of that weight was shifted to the back-center area of the sole in the form of 45-gram weight that TaylorMade calls an Inertia Generator. It raises the moment of inertia and helps create more dynamic loft at impact, which should promote a higher launch and enhanced stability.

To further boost control and decrease the severity of mis-hits, TaylorMade designed the M6 driver with Twist Face, peeling back the high-toe area and bending the low-heel portion of the hitting surface down and to the inside. TaylorMade said that helps combat the effects of most common mis-hits and encourage straighter shots.

The adjustable hosel allows players and fitters to increase or decrease the stated loft by as many as 2 degrees.