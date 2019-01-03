Gear: TaylorMade M6 fairway woods

Price: $299 with Fujikura ATMOS Orange and Lamkin TM Dual Feel grip

Specs: Stainless steel body with carbon-fiber crown. Available in 14-, 15-, 18-, 21- and 24-degree versions

Available: Feb. 1

The Goal

The new M6 fairway woods are designed to be forgiving and stable on mis-hits to help golfers get more distance and hit straighter shots.

The Scoop

When pros and amateurs are faced with a tight tee shot or want to attack a par 5 in two shots, they often reach into their bag for a dependable fairway wood. They want something that is easy to hit and delivers consistent distance. TaylorMade tried to deliver that club with the new M6 fairway woods.

Last season, TaylorMade debuted Twist Face in the M3 and M4 drivers, touting how bending the high-toe and low-heel areas could reduce the severity of wayward shots caused by the most common mis-hits. That same technology can be found in the M6 fairway woods, but the twist is slightly increased (1.5 degrees). TaylorMade said some mis-hits that would have resulted in shots going up to 18 yards offline now fly just 3 yards offline.

The M6 fairway woods also have a deeper, taller face than last year’s M4 fairway woods, which they replace in TaylorMade’s lineup.

Opting for a large carbon-fiber crown and a non-adjustable hosel means significantly less weight is high on the clubhead, where it would not deliver a performance benefit. A large portion of that weight was shifted to the back of the club into what TaylorMade calls an Inertia Generator. It’s basically a weight that helps lower the center of gravity to encourage higher-flyer shots.

To increase distance, TaylorMade designed the M6 fairways with a channel in the sole directly behind the leading edge. It’s called a Speed Pocket, and it is covered by a thermoplastic polyurethane insert designed flush with the sole. It keeps grass and debris out of the channel but allows the lower portion of the face to flex more efficiently and create more ball speed.