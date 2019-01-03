Gear: TaylorMade M6 rescue clubs

Price: $249 with Fujikura ATMOS Orange and Lamkin TM Dual Feel grip

Specs: C300 steel face, carbon-fiber crown. Available in 19-, 22-, 25-, 28- and 31-degree versions

Available: Feb. 1

The Goal

The M6 rescue clubs were designed to replace long irons and make it easier to hit long, accurate shots by combining a multi-material design with a unique face.

The Scoop

For most golfers, removing a long iron and replacing it with a hybrid-style club is a smart decision because long irons are hard to hit high and straight. With the release of its newest rescue clubs, the M6, TaylorMade has created a family of clubs that are designed to get the ball up quickly and provide more consistency and distance.

Last year in the M3 and M4 drivers, TaylorMade debuted Twist Face, a unique hitting area engineered with the high-toe and low-heel areas peeled back slightly. TaylorMade said those are the areas where golfers mis-hit most often, and by adjusting the curvature there, mis-hit shots should fly straighter. In 2019 that face design comes to rescue clubs for the first time.

To boost distance, TaylorMade designed the M6 hybrids with a large slot in the sole called a Speed Pocket. It is covered by thermoplastic polyurethane to keep out grass and debris, and it is flush with the sole for better turf interaction. The channel allows the steel

face to flex more efferently at impact for increased ball speed and distance.

The crown of the M6 rescue clubs is made from carbon fiber, which saves weight and shifts more of the overall weight down. That lowers the center of gravity and encourages a higher launch angle.