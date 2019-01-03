TaylorMade TP5, TP5x (2019) golf balls

Gear: TaylorMade TP5, TP5x golf balls

Price: $44.99 per dozen

Specs: Five-piece, urethane-covered ball

Available: Feb. 15

The Goal

Using a new material, TaylorMade updated the TP5 and TP5x balls to be faster and deliver more distance without sacrificing greenside spin and control.

The Scoop

TaylorMade calls the three inner-most layers of the five-piece balls the Tri-Fast Core. The innermost portion is exceptionally soft with a compression around 16, and each layer that encases it is progressively firmer.

For 2019, TaylorMade updated the fourth layer, which encases the Tri-Fast Core and is directly under the urethane cover. It is made of a high-modulus resin called High-Flex Material (HFM). TaylorMade went through more than 120 blends of material to find it. HFM is stiff to resist deforming at impact, but it is not brittle, so it won’t crack or break.

TaylorMade said the result of using HFM in the fourth layer is more speed, a higher launch angle and less spin. That results in iron shots that reach the same height, but further downrange because that height is achieved through improved launch conditions and speed instead of spin. However, approach shots come down on the same angle of descent, so they have the same stopping power.

At the same time, the soft urethane cover material is easily grabbed by the grooves on wedges, which creates a lower launch angle with higher spin rates for greenside control.

The TP5 has an 85 overall compression and will feel softer at impact than the TP5x, for which compression rises in 2019 from 90 to 97. The TP5 will fly slightly lower and should produce marginally more spin with wedges, while the TP5x will feel firmer and should deliver a little more carry distance.