Brother posts adorable video of Eddie Pepperell opening 1st Masters invitation

Of the dreams pro golfers have, opening a Masters invitation is up there.

Eddie Pepperell had that honor for the first time this year, as he will make his Masters debut in 2019 thanks to finishing 2018 in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

His brother Joe, who works as a teaching pro at Oxford Golf Club, decided it would be nice to capture the moment of Eddie opening his Masters invitation and posting it on social media.

Eddie is pretty nonchalant in his brother’s footage, but their father, Ron, also appears in the video.

And dad is a treasure in this short film:

That moment when you realise you have achieved one of your lifelong dreams @PepperellEddie 👍🏻 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/c10PTYGjMz — Joe Pepperell (@joepep_pga) January 4, 2019

Eddie joined in on the fun by taking a swipe at himself:

Trying to open an envelope while tired is harder than you might imagine. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 4, 2019

Ron’s enthusiasm is not only understandable, but a joy to watch. Now just imagine how he’s going to feel once he’s on the Augusta National grounds.

Related Patrick Reed reveals his menu for 2019 Masters Champions dinner