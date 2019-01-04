Gear: Callaway Apex 19 hybrid

Price: $269.99 with True Temper Catalyst graphite shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip

Specs: Forged Carpenter 455 steel cup face

Available: Jan. 25

The Goal

A true long-iron replacement, Callaway’s Apex 19 hybrids were designed to give better players more distance without sacrificing the ball flight and control they demand.

The Scoop

Several of Callaway’s hybrids – such as the Epic Star, Rogue and Big Bertha – were designed to play like miniature fairway woods, sending the ball high and far for players who struggle to hit long irons. But for golfers who love hitting long irons and shaping shots but still could benefit from extra forgiveness and ball speed, Callaway is offering the Apex 19 hybrids.

The Apex 19 hybrids were given a forged Carpenter 455 face cup design that broadens the sweet spot, along with Jailbreak, a technology that debuted two years ago in the Epic drivers. Jailbreak is essentially a pair of internal bars that connect the sole to the crown directly behind the hitting area. The bars stiffen the head at impact and help redirect into the ball some of the energy that otherwise would deform the club.

The combination of the cup face and Jailbreak should help enhance ball speed and create more distance, and better players might appreciate that the Apex 19 hybrids have less curvature in the face than

other Callaway hybrids. This should make it easier to hit iron-like shots, including draws and fades.