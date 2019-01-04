Callaway Epic Flash fairway woods

Gear: Callaway Epic Flash, Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway woods

Price: $299.99 with Project X EvenFlow Green, HZRDUS Smoke, or Mitsubishi Tensei Blue shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align grip

Specs: Carbon-fiber crown, 455 Carpenter steel cup face, adjustable hosel. Available in 3+, 3, 5, Heavenwood, 7, 9 and 11 wood in Epic Flash; 3+, 3 and 5-wood in Sub Zero

Available: Feb. 1

The Goal

Using the same computer-aided machine learning that created the Flash Face in Callaway’s newest drivers as well as a carbon-fiber crown and JailBreak bars, the Epic Flash fairway woods aim to increase ball speed and distance.

The Scoop

Over the past 10 years, fairway woods have morphed into alternative driving clubs for many players, but they still need to be reliable off the turf. Thanks to a new approach to designing the face and multi-material construction, Callaway believes the new Epic Flash fairway woods will deliver more ball speed and distance from every location.

At the heart of the Epic Flash fairways is a redesigned variable-thickness face forged from 455 Carpenter steel. It’s a different design than the Epic Flash driver’s face because fairway woods are hit off a tee and off the ground.

Using a supercomputer to simulate how different designs would work, Callaway designers and engineers learned that by making the face thin in the center and significantly thicker in a ring around it, then extremely thin around the edge, they could protect ball speed more effectively on mis-hits and design a club that delivered more distance.

At the same time, the Epic Flash fairway woods were designed with Jailbreak, a pair of bars that connect the sole and the crown behind the face. The bars stiffen the front of the head, so at impact more energy is returned to the shot instead of deforming the head and being wasted.

To help lower the center of gravity, Callaway designed the Epic Flash fairways with a carbon-fiber crown and made the adjustable OptiFit hosel significantly shorter. These elements removed weight from higher positions in the head, so more of the overall mass is in the sole.

For players who generate excessive spin, Callaway has made a Sub Zero version of the Epic Flash fairway woods. Available only as a 3-wood or a 5-wood, the Sub Zero fairways have the same carbon fiber crown, Flash face and adjustable hosel mechanism found in the standard Epic Flash fairway woods, but a weight positioned behind the Jailbreak bars shifts the center of gravity position more forward, which helps to produce a lower initial launch angle and less spin.