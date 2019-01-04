Gear: Callaway ERC Soft golf balls

Price: $39.99 a dozen

Specs: Four-layer ball with blended cover. Available in white and yellow

Available: Feb. 8

The Goal

The all-new ERC Soft balls were designed to provide low spin and high speed off the tee for distance, with a unique cover that boosts spin and control around the greens.

The Scoop

When a product is named after a company’s founder – in this case Ely Reeves Callaway – it had better perform. With the release of the new ERC Soft balls, Callaway thinks it has something worthy of its patriarch’s initials.

At its heart, the ERC Soft is a four-piece distance ball. It has a dual core like the Chrome Soft X that has been infused with Graphene, which is an extremely strong and flexible nanoparticle. By adding Graphene to the outer core, Callaway can make the inner core larger and softer for more speed, and the outer core stiff without having durability issues.

Over a thin mantle layer, Callaway added an entirely new cover material that is Surlyn based, but by adding a few more ingredients the company said it is faster and more durable.

As a result, Callaway said, the ERC Soft is a low-spin, high-speed distance ball, while the cover has soft feel and easily can be grabbed by the grooves of wedges and short irons. That gives the ERC Soft greenside spin that golfers typically don’t get from a distance ball. Callaway said the ERC Soft spins more than some urethane-covered balls on shorter shots.

Available in white and yellow, the Callaway ERC Soft also has a pair of blue lines that go around the center of the ball and surround a thicker red line. It’s an alignment aid called Triple Track. Studies showed the company that golfers can more easily align three lines, arranged this way using these colors, than other methods.