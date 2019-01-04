Gear: Callaway PM Grind 2019 wedges

Price: $159.99 with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 steel shaft and Lamkin UTX grip

Specs: 8620 steel. 54, 56, 58, 60 and 64-degrees

Available: Feb. 15

The Goal

Callaway’s PM Grind wedges are designed to maximize spin and versatility around the greens.

The Scoop

Roger Cleveland has designed golf clubs for decades, including scores of different wedges for elite players. Phil Mickelson, a five-time major winner and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, is considered to have one of best short games in the history of the sport. The result of these two putting their heads together to make a better wedge was the original PM Grind wedge released in 2014, and now Callaway is debuting an update to broaden that club’s appeal.

Like the first PM Grind wedge, the 2019 edition has a uniquely high toe and grooves that cover the entire surface of the hitting area. The added face height is designed to make it easier to open the face and still expose a large hitting surface to the ball on pitches, bunker shots and delicate greenside chips.

The most important new feature designed into these PM Grind wedges is the addition of micro-grooves in the face that are set at a 20-degree angle to the main grooves. The micro-grooves are positive and stick up because the material on either side of the grooves is shaved away instead of the grooves themselves being cut into the face. This helps them grab the ball more effectively. By adding them at an angle, when the face is opened in hopes of maximizing spin, the micro-grooves are turned toward the ball to expose more groove edges.

Callaway said that in its testing, the 2019 PM Grind wedges generate 400-500 rpm more spin on lob shots than their predecessors.

The grind on the sole is different, too. It had been U-shaped but is now C-shaped with slightly less material removed from the heel and toe. It still should make it easy for golfers of every level to open the face and get the leading edge under the ball from a tight lie. The change was made because Mickelson believes the C-Grind is more versatile.

The 2019 PM Grind wedges are available for right- and left-handed players in platinum chrome or tour gray.