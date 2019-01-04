Gary Woodland signs endorsement deal with Wilson

Gary Woodland, the 34-year-old winner of three PGA Tour events who is currently ranked No. 31 on the Official World Golf Rankings, has signed an endorsement deal with Wilson. Shortly after Wilson made the official announcement, Woodland took to social media to tell his followers.

Playing this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, Woodland is using a prototype set of Wilson irons and could soon be switching into Wilson’s new Cortex driver, the club that recently won the Driver vs. Driver 2 competition.

Financial details of the 10-club deal were not released, but Woodland will be wearing a Wilson hat in addition to using the company’s clubs.

Tim Clarke, Wilson’s president, said, “As the Wilson brand continues

to gain momentum in the golf space, we are thrilled to have a player of Gary’s stature join the team.” He added, “We want players that are athletes at heart and who want to be involved in the brand both on and off the course. We think Gary is a perfect fit for the culture of innovation and excellence we’re building at Wilson.”