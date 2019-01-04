Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2

Kevin Tway Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2

PGA Tour

Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 2

The first PGA Tour event of 2019 comes this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

We will follow all of Friday’s second-round action below…

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home