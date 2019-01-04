Gear: Odyssey Stroke Lab putters

Price: $249.99

Specs: White Hot micro-hinge face insert, graphite and steel True Temper Bi-Matrix shaft

Available: Feb. 8

The Goal

By creating Stroke Lab putters with a completely different weight distribution scheme, Odyssey designers hope golfers will swing their putters more effectively and hole more putts.

The Scoop

Austie Rollinson, Odyssey’s principal designer, recently did some research on how putters have changed in recent decades. He found that since 1975, the average putter’s head weight has gone from about 295 grams to 360 grams and that while many golfers use larger grips, they are significantly lighter than grips from years ago. As a result, putter swing weights have increased significantly as more overall weight has shifted to the head.

The new Odyssey Stroke Lab putters were designed to redistribute weight in a way that could allow golfers to make a better stroke and, hopefully, hole more putts.

The innovation is in the shaft, a putter component that consumers rarely think about. Instead of using the tried-and-true 115- to 120-gram steel shaft, Odyssey gave Stroke Lab putters a 75-gram Bi-Matrix graphite shaft that has a steel tip section. It is not only stiffer to provide more control, it created 40 grams of discretionary weight. Thirty grams went into a weight at the top of the grip and 10 grams was added to the head.

In player testing, the result of this weight redistribution was greater consistency in things such as backswing length, face angle at impact, velocity at impact and face angle at impact. In other words, golfers made better, more-consistent putting strokes.

To further enhance consistency and feel, Odyssey designed the Stroke Lab putters with White Hot micro-hinge face inserts. The White Hot insert has been popular for years among players who like a soft feel at impact, but this version also features tiny hinges that are designed to compress at impact and then snap back and impart topspin on the ball to reduce skidding and get it rolling more quickly.

Stroke Lab putters will be available in six mallets, including the 2-Ball Fang, #7 and V-Line. All the mallets will be available in versions that are face-balanced and versions with toe hang. The Stroke Lab family also has four blade-style models, including the #1 and #9.