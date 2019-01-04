PGA Tour golfer Peter Uihlein and girlfriend Chelsea Gates have put a ring on their longtime romance.

The couple got engaged to end 2018 and spread the news via various social media posts this week.

“Pretty amazing way to cap off 2018 getting engaged to my best friend,” Uihlein wrote on Instagram Thursday.

Gates also shared the news – along with some photos of the magic moment – on Twitter. The proposal occurred at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, which was tagged in Uihlein’s post.

Sooooo…the 🐯’s outta the bag y’all. TeamUG is turning into Team U. I’ve got me a permanent boyfriend. #engaged #MyHeartMightPop pic.twitter.com/9WZDk8jlbo — Chelsea Gates (@ChelseaGatesTV) January 4, 2019

It looks like she said “yes,”

Uihlein is a former No. 1 amateur in the world who earned his PGA Tour card in 2017. Gates once hosted a sports TV show in Chicago and is a yoga instructor in South Florida.

Thank you for such kind words ❤️ https://t.co/EGrNagf3Tw — Chelsea Gates (@ChelseaGatesTV) January 4, 2019

Congrats, indeed.