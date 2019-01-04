Q-School hero Cody Blick recovers stolen clubs in wild story

If ever you want proof that golf can provide justice after misfortune, Cody Blick is a shining example.

The 25-year-old became an instant legend when he fired a closing 63 at the Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament to earn status on the circuit in 2019 despite being forced to play the round with a makeshift set due to his clubs being stolen.

It was a case of instant karma in Blick’s favor.

And hey more good news … Blick has since retrieved his stolen clubs!

The story of his recovering the old sticks is pretty wild, too, as Blick teased in his Instagram post. Per Golf Digest, here’s a more detailed accounting of how the clubs got back on Blick’s radar:

Apparently, a random Arizona woman’s encounter with a homeless man led to her buying a set of golf clubs he had possession of for $75. Upon seeing Blick’s name stamped on the bag and clubs, she Googled him and learned of his story. From there, the woman managed to track down the phone number of Blick’s mom and reached out.

From there mom told son and it went from there. According to Golf Digest, photos from that Arizona woman showed the clubs to be in questionable condition. Blick bought them back anyway. Taylor Bromley, Blick’s former roommate and teammate at San Jose State, happened to be in Arizona and handled giving the woman $300 (from Blick via Venmo) for the clubs in person and then shipped the sticks to California to get them back in Blick’s hands.

Don’t expect Blick to put any of his old clubs into play at the moment, as he already has a set together to start his 2019 campaign on the Web.com Tour. That is excepting the trusted Scotty Cameron putter he had in the set, a club he is thinking of continuing to use.

Whatever. Maybe the clubs are a bit beat up and mostly won’t get much use.

But they are rightfully in Blick’s possession again. For a guy who had his sticks stolen ahead of the final day of Q-School, it’s been a remarkably positive ride.

