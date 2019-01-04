Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 pairings and tee times

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 pairings and tee times

PGA Tour

2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 pairings and tee times

The Sentry Tournament of Champions continues on Saturday. Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round in Kapalua.

(Note: All tee times are Eastern.)

Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 1:10 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira,
  • 1:15 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Bubba Watson
  • 1:25 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy
  • 1:35 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
  • 1:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed
  • 1:55 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett
  • 2:05 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry
  • 2:15 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Paul Casey
  • 2:25 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Francesco Molinari
  • 2:35 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kim
  • 2:45 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson
  • 2:55 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jon Rahm
  • 3:05 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Jason Day
  • 3:15 p.m.: Cameron Champ, Justin Thomas
  • 3:25 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele
  • 3:35 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway
  • 3:45 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home