2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 pairings and tee times

The Sentry Tournament of Champions continues on Saturday. Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round in Kapalua.
(Note: All tee times are Eastern.)
Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 1:10 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira,
- 1:15 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Bubba Watson
- 1:25 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy
- 1:35 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Brooks Koepka
- 1:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed
- 1:55 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett
- 2:05 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry
- 2:15 p.m.: Charles Howell III, Paul Casey
- 2:25 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Francesco Molinari
- 2:35 p.m.: Andrew Putnam, Michael Kim
- 2:45 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson
- 2:55 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Jon Rahm
- 3:05 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Jason Day
- 3:15 p.m.: Cameron Champ, Justin Thomas
- 3:25 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele
- 3:35 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Kevin Tway
- 3:45 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Bryson DeChambeau
