Tournament of Champions just another business trip for Brooks Koepka

KAPALUA, Hawaii – There couldn’t have been more than 20 people standing around the 17th green at Kapalua’s Plantation Course when Brooks Koepka came through early Friday afternoon.

The highly-elevated hole features ridiculously good views of the Pacific Ocean and Maui mountains, one of those spots where it’s hard to concentrate on anything else.

Koepka did just that while calmly plodding along for a par-par finish, carding a 3-under 70 in his first under-par round in five tries at the Tournament of Champions.

You won’t find him at any late night spots either because even though this is Maui it’s also a work week for Koepka, and he’s dead serious about treating it that way. That’s always the case and he’ll even turn down things like throwing out the first pitch when invited by the Houston Astros or New York Mets.

“If I’m in a tournament, I’m here to play golf. I’m not here to do anything else,” Koepka said. “The way I see it, if you’ve got a guy in the Olympics or someone running track, they’re not gonna go out the night before they go run. Why should I?”

It’s hard to argue with the success rate after three major championship wins and back-to-back U.S. Open titles over the past two seasons. And while it’s not like a lot of other players are going out getting hammered every night, golf has a more social reputation than most sports.

Koepka, meanwhile, just set a new goal for 2019 to be in bed every night by 10 p.m. when he’s on the road.

He’s gotten off to a slow start this week and is near the bottom of the field at even par. After just a few starts since the Ryder Cup, including a win a the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, he says this week is more about shaking off the rust.

“That’s all this week is,” Koepka said. “I really didn’t touch a club going into Korea and I won. Took a month off after Japan. I’m just trying to find it. Swing is a lot better. Definitely today I’m like, ‘OK, I’m back in it with the golf swing.’ As far as putting goes the touch is just off a little bit. If you’re not gonna practice for like two-and-a-half months, you can’t really expect it to be sharp. So you just try to find it and these next few weeks it’ll get dialed in.”

The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year won’t start 2019 with a win. He’s just hoping to keep things moving forward to start another elite run. The offseason is over, and it’s back to business for the No. 1-ranked player in the world.