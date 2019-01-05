Live blog: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Round 3

The first PGA Tour event of 2019 comes this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
We will follow all of Saturday’s third-round action below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The first PGA Tour event of 2019 comes this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
We will follow all of Saturday’s third-round action below…
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
KAPALUA, Hawaii – Gary Woodland shot the round of the day at the Tournament of Champions and left Kapalua’s Plantation Course (…)
The Sentry Tournament of Champions continues on Saturday. Here are the tee times and pairings for the third round in Kapalua. (Note: All (…)
KAPALUA, Hawaii – Dustin Johnson knew he screwed up pretty soon after it happened. He hit his tee shot left of the fairway into a (…)
KAPALUA, Hawaii – There couldn’t have been more than 20 people standing around the 17th green at Kapalua’s Plantation Course (…)
It only took two rounds for a penalty situation to pop up in 2019 on the PGA Tour. And it has nothing to do with the changes to the Rules (…)
If ever you want proof that golf can provide justice after misfortune, Cody Blick is a shining example. The 25-year-old became an instant (…)
Of the dreams pro golfers have, opening a Masters invitation is up there. Eddie Pepperell had that honor for the first time this year, as (…)
Full Swing Simulators went to Nashville, Tenn., to visit with ambassador Brandt Snedeker and upgrade his Pro 2 Simulator with the (…)Provided by:
The first PGA Tour event of 2019 comes this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. We followed all of Friday’s (…)
Gear: Callaway PM Grind 2019 wedges Price: $159.99 with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 steel shaft and Lamkin UTX grip (…)
Comments