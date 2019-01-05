2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: final-round pairings and tee times

The Sentry Tournament of Champions concludes on Sunday. Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round at Kapalua.
(Note: All tee times are Eastern.)
Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 3:05 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira
- 3:10 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Michael Kim
- 3:20 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Brooks Koepka
- 3:30 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett
- 3:40 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley
- 3:50 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari
- 4 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Matt Kuchar
- 4:10 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day
- 4:20 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry
- 4:30 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Cameron Champ
- 4:40 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Charles Howell III
- 4:50 p.m.: Paul Casey, Andrew Putnam
- 5 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire
- 5:10 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Dustin Johnson
- 5:20 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
- 5:30 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele
- 5:40 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy
