2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: final-round pairings and tee times

The Sentry Tournament of Champions concludes on Sunday. Here are the tee times and pairings for the final round at Kapalua.

(Note: All tee times are Eastern.)

Sentry Tournament of Champions Tee Times

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 3:05 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira
  • 3:10 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Michael Kim
  • 3:20 p.m.: Ted Potter Jr., Brooks Koepka
  • 3:30 p.m.: Aaron Wise, Brice Garnett
  • 3:40 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley
  • 3:50 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari
  • 4 p.m.: Scott Piercy, Matt Kuchar
  • 4:10 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day
  • 4:20 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry
  • 4:30 p.m.: Ian Poulter, Cameron Champ
  • 4:40 p.m.: Troy Merritt, Charles Howell III
  • 4:50 p.m.: Paul Casey, Andrew Putnam
  • 5 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire
  • 5:10 p.m.: Kevin Tway, Dustin Johnson
  • 5:20 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas
  • 5:30 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Xander Schauffele
  • 5:40 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Rory McIlroy

