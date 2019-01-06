2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Prize money, winner's share and purse breakdown

Here is the purse and prize money breakdown for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which concludes Sunday at Kapalua Plantation on Maui in Hawaii.

This the first event on the PGA Tour 2019 calendar and the winner – Gary Woodland led heading in the final round – will receive $1.3 million of the $6.5 million purse.

The payout breakdown for what was a 34-man field on Thursday is below.

2019 Sentry TOC Purse, Prize Money Breakdown