2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Prize money, winner's share and purse breakdown

LAHAINA, HI - JANUARY 05: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 5, 2019 in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images) Masterpress/Getty Images

PGA Tour

Here is the purse and prize money breakdown for the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which concludes Sunday at Kapalua Plantation on Maui in Hawaii.

This the first event on the PGA Tour 2019 calendar and the winner – Gary Woodland led heading in the final round – will receive $1.3 million of the $6.5 million purse.

The payout breakdown for what was a 34-man field on Thursday is below.

2019 Sentry TOC Purse, Prize Money Breakdown

Finish Prize Money
1. $1.3 million
2. $759,000
3. $475,000
4. $366,000
5. $304,000
6. $246,000
7. $218,000
8. $203,000
9.  $191,000
10. $179,000
11. $168,000
12. $157,000
13.  $147,000
14. $137,000
15. $127,000
16. $117,000
17. $109,000
18. $102,000
19. $97,000
20. $92,000
21. $88,000
22. $84,000
23. $81,000
24. $78,000
25. $75,000
26. $73,000
27. $71,000
28. $69,000
29. $67,000
30. $66,000
31. $65,000
32. $64,000
33. $63,000
34. $62,000

