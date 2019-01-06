Bryson DeChambeau calls new drop rule 'a bit absurd'

Bryson DeChambeau is not afraid to use the 2019 changes to the Rules of Golf to his advantage. (See: Putting with the flagstick in.)

But he’s not a fan of every change.

One of the rules alterations has it so players must drop the ball from knee height now.

DeChambeau was asked Friday about what rules change intrigues him the most. He offered the new drop rule, and his thoughts toward that change were none too flattering:

I think the knee drop one (intrigues me most). That you have to drop it from knee height is a bit absurd, unfortunately. I think that you should be able to go from knee height to shoulder height. There should be no issue with that, whatever you want to do, honestly.

He’s certainly not the only one curious about this rule change. Rory McIlroy has already sounded off here as well.

Whatever the case, the 2019 changes are definitely getting people talking.