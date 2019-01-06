What Xander Schauffele said after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions came down to to its final shot.

Xander Schauffele nabbed a one-shot victory after a birdie attempt by Gary Woodland rolled wide on 18.

Schauffele put on a stellar performance in overtaking Woodland after trailing by five shots entering the final round. He trailed by six shots after a bogey in the first hole.

He posted a brilliant 11-under 62 to close out the win at 23-under par in a round that featured two eagles. That 62 tied the course record at Kapalua Plantation.

Here is some of what Schauffele after winning the first PGA Tour event on the 2019 calendar.

On what Gary Woodland said to him after Sunday’s round:

“‘Congrats.’ … He knows he could kick my ass if he wants to.”

On his mindset entering Sunday:

“I had nothing to lose.”

On how he came back to win:

“It was a crazy day. I knew it was going to be a birdie fest coming in … Gary (Woodland) was kind enough to let me off easy.”

When he started watching the scoreboard:

“Probably on 15.”

On what it means to win the TOC:

“It means I get to comeback, which is even better. I’m a little speechless. I was a little nervous sitting in that room … We’re going to have to keep re-doing our goals. I have no idea what works for me yet. I can’t tell you the winning formula because we’re still looking for it.”