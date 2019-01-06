Xander Schauffele rockets to Kapalua win with course-record-tying 62

Here’s a recap of the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii:

WINNER: What a way to start 2019.

Xander Schauffele was five shots back of Gary Woodland to start Sunday and began his round with a bogey, but he then embarked on a ridiculous run. Schauffele played his next 17 holes in 12 under to fire a course-record-tying 11-under 62 and rocket to a one-shot lead at 23 under.

Now he just needed Woodland to make par or worse at the closing par 5 to secure a victory. Woodland obliged by missing a 10-footer for birdie. He tapped in for par and Schauffele had his one-shot win.

Just a year and a half ago, Schauffele was looking to be in a battle for his PGA Tour card. He’s now won four PGA Tour events in the span since.

This is already Schauffele’s second win of the young 2018-19 PGA Tour season, as he captured the WGC-HSBC Champions in October.

There was no shortage of heroics on this Sunday from the 25-year-old.

Following that opening bogey, Schauffele ran off four birdies in five holes from Nos. 3-7. He punctuated with a chip-in eagle at the par-5 ninth to go out in 5-under 31.

His round really heated up when he holed a shot from 106 yards at the par-4 12th for an eagle. That would push him within one of the lead.

He seemed invigorated by that. A birdie at the 14th tied him for the lead with Woodland and another at the 15th moved him into the solo lead at 21 under.

Two holes later, Schauffele was back in the co-lead when he fired an approach from 200 yards to 9 feet. He drained the birdie putt to take back the solo lead at 22 under.

Woodland then birdied the 17th himself to snatch back a share of the lead.

Schauffele then torched the par-5 18th with an incredible approach from 273 yards that finished 12 feet from the flag. The eagle putt sailed wide left, but the tap-in birdie put him in the lead. That meant Woodland needed birdie to force a playoff, which it turned out he was not up to do.

Schauffele has very much impressed in his young career so far and he has won more important tournaments than this one.

But considering just how well he played under pressure Sunday, this has to be his most incredible performance to date.

JUST MISSED: We detailed Woodland’s plight above. He held a three-shot lead overnight, closed in 5-under 68 and LOST. Just unfortunate there. He beat the rest of the field by four shots. That tells you how insane Schauffele’s round was.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Schauffele’s hole-out eagle? Schauffele’s hole-out eagle.

SHORT SHOTS: Justin Thomas closes in 65 to finish solo third at 18 under. … Defending champion Dustin Johnson finishes in a tie for fourth at 15 under. … Rory McIlroy also places T-4. That is disappointing, as he was in the final group but could only muster a Sunday 72.

