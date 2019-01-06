Xander Schauffele topped a tee shot late Sunday ... and still won

Xander Schauffele had just an incredible Sunday.

He bogeyed the opening hole at Kapalua’s Plantation Course and then raced off two eagles and eight birdies over his next 17 holes for a course-record-tying 11-under 62 and a one-shot win at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

That’s an incredible feat. And he did it despite topping a shot late in the round!

Yes, imagine topping a shot and shooting 62. That would be a 62 under immense pressure on the way to victory, too.

Schauffele indeed did just that. The top came on the tee shot at the par-4 13th, a time where Schauffele was deeply in contention. Here it is…

-8 thru his last 10 holes.

2 eagles on his round.

1 shot behind the leader. Just when everything is going your way … Golf is hard. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/6bFGrlCWls — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 7, 2019

A tough moment, but it’s all about how you respond. Schauffele was able to make a gutsy par from there to remain one shot off the lead.

He then played the remainder of the round in 4 under on his way to that one-shot triumph.

Golf can kill players at the worst moments, even when they’re playing their best.

Schauffele stared that challenge in the face, though, and won. What a way to earn a victory.