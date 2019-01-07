Low tide for Justin Thomas as Alabama gets crushed by Clemson

Justin Thomas won an NCAA golf title at the University of Alabama and the Haskins Trophy while playing for the Crimson Tide.

He remains loyal to the school and tight with Alabama football coach Nick Saban.

Thomas Tweeted throughout Clemson’s 44-16 demolition of Alabama in the National Championship game Monday night.

It was not a good night for Thomas or anyone associated with the Crimson Tide.

The night began with Clemson turning a pick-six and the Tigers were off and running. The teams swapped scores early. Alabama led 16-14 before Clemson freshman QB Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers’ defense dominated.

Clemson led 31-16 at halftime.

This is not looking good. Never seen us in so much disarray. Too early in the game for me to be in such panic!! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 8, 2019

Then Alabama tried a fake field goal and things collapsed quickly for Alabama thereafter.

Can’t make mistakes in this big of a game!!! Cmon bama — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 8, 2019

Clemson had it wrapped up midway through the third quarter. Alabama would be shut out in the second half.

Meanwhile, Thomas pondered a question many of us remain unable to answer.

Why do my emotions rely on 18-20 year olds playing football? I mean I am a wreck watching this game pic.twitter.com/ffTLTrQr8u — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 8, 2019

When all is lost, you can always blame the refs, right?

I’m biased but gotta throw some flags on those pass interference calls… right? 2 MASSIVE no calls that could’ve cost us 14 points… frustrating — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 8, 2019

And the final stage of death, acceptance.

At the time was huge impact. We’re getting out played, out coached, out executed. I’m in no way going against that. Clemson is beyond for real… this is a butt whooping! https://t.co/GEir2cqYSm — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 8, 2019

Congrats to the 15-0 Tigers on a job well done.

Hats off to Clemson. They came with some serious heart and swag tonight… and it showed! Never seen Alabama get shut down like that before. Great coaching by Dabo, onto next year! #sadface — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) January 8, 2019

For Thomas and the rest of the college football world, rest easy.

The first full weekend of the season is only 235 days away.