LPGA pro Michelle Wie has returned to practicing longer shots as her rehab from wrist surgery continues.

“Let’s just say….the competitive juices are realllllly starting to brew inside. Getting antsy to come back but I also realize that I need to be patient with my body.” she posted on Instagram over weekend. “Yesterday was the first time hitting putts longer than 4 ft and I have to say it felt REALLY good to make some clutch putts against @erikanderslang @brodiesmith21 in our little putting contest. ”

Wie later posted a clip of herself working on chip shots with the caption: “First day chipping!! Woohooo! I still remember how to hit a chip shot! 😜😜.”

While her golf game may have a way to go, her emoji game continues in top-notch form.

Wie, 29, underwent wrist surgery in October to address ongoing pain in her right hand after being diagnosed with having “a having a small Avulsion Fracture, bone spurring, and nerve entrapment.”

Three cortisone shots and rest following the Ricoh Women’s British Open were not enough to allow her finish to 2018.

“It’s been disheartening dealing with pain in my hand all year but hopefully I am finally on the path to being and STAYING pain free!” Wie wrote after her surgery.

Wie began her 2018 season began with a dramatic victory at the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore. No timetable is known for her return to competition.