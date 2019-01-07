Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose as Masters betting favorites at 12-1

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland meet at the fourth tee during the second round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has made it a foursome when it comes to betting favorites to win the 2019 Masters.

New World No. 1 Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were all 12-1 favorites to win at Augusta at the end of 2018. They have been joined by McIlroy at that price in the first Masters odds updated in 2019.

This is according to odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

The 2019 Masters will be played at Augusta National from April 11-14. Defending champion Patrick Reed is a 30-1 shot to repeat.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are all 14-1.

Woods, Rose and Spieth were 10-1 co-favorites in early December.

Spieth was a 10-1 solo favorite when 2019 Masters betting odds were first posted at the SuperBook in August but slid as he struggled late in the PGA Tour season. Woods has always been among the 2019 betting favorites and was as high as a 9-1 favorite to win in October.

Golfer Odds
to win
Jordan Spieth 12/1
Dustin Johnson 14/1
Tiger Woods 12/1
Justin Thomas 14/1
Rory McIlroy 12/1
Brooks Koepka 14/1
Justin Rose 12/1
Rickie Fowler 16/1
Jon Rahm 18/1
Jason Day 25/1
Bubba Watson 25/1
Patrick Reed 30/1
Tommy Fleetwood 30/1
Francesco Molinari 40/1
Paul Casey 40/1
Hideki Matsuyama 30/1
Phil Mickelson 50/1
Henrik Stenson 50/1
Tony Finau 25/1
Adam Scott 50/1
Sergio Garcia 50/1
Matt Kuchar 50/1
Marc Leishman 50/1
Alex Noren 80/1
Xander Schauffele 40/1
Joaquin Niemann 100/1
Patrick Cantlay 50/1
Bryson DeChambeau 20/1
Louis Oosthuizen 60/1
Thomas Pieters 60/1
Branden Grace 100/1
Ian Poulter 100/1
Brandt Snedeker 80/1
Zach Johnson 100/1
Webb Simpson 60/1
Charley Hoffman 100/1
Cameron Smith 80/1
Kevin Kisner 100/1
Tyrrell Hatton 100/1
Daniel Berger 125/1
Kevin Chappell 150/1
Ryan Moore 150/1
Russell Henley 150/1
Aaron Wise 100/1
Charl Schwartzel 100/1
Gary Woodland 80/1
Rafael Cabrera Bello 125/1
Emiliano Grillo 150/1
Matthew Fitzpatrick 100/1
Shane Lowry 150/1
Beau Hossler 150/1
Byeong Hun An 150/1
Kevin Na 150/1
Lee Westwood 125/1
Martin Kaymer 150/1
Jimmy Walker 150/1
Haotong Li 150/1
Julian Suri 250/1
Kyle Stanley 150/1
Keegan Bradley 125/1
Si Woo Kim 150/1
Brian Harman 150/1
Jason Dufner 200/1
Luke List 150/1
Adam Hadwin 200/1
Billy Horschel 100/1
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 200/1
Shubhankar Sharma 200/1
Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1
Bill Haas 200/1
Danny Willett 80/1
Paul Dunne 250/1
Austin Cook 250/1
Ollie Schniederjans 250/1
Ryan Fox 300/1
Jamie Lovemark 300/1
Peter Uihlein 200/1
J.B. Holmes 250/1
Chez Reavie 300/1
Pat Perez 200/1
Russell Knox 300/1
Chesson Hadley 300/1
Michael Kim 300/1
Eddie Pepperell 150/1
Sungjae Im 250/1
Brendan Steele 300/1
Jim Furyk 300/1
Steve Stricker 300/1
Stewart Cink 300/1
Charles Howell III 150/1
Satoshi Kodaira 300/1
Scott Piercy 300/1
Nick Watney 500/1
Andrew Landry 500/1
Andy Sullivan 500/1
Fred Couples 300/1
Padraig Harrington 300/1
Graeme McDowell 300/1
Dylan Frittelli 300/1
Brandon Stone 500/1
Matt Wallace 125/1
Jordan L. Smith 500/1
Ross Fisher 300/1
Chris Wood 500/1
Anirban Lahiri 500/1
Jhonattan Vegas 500/1
Justin Harding 500/1
Patton Kizzire 250/1
Bernhard Langer 500/1
Angel Cabrera 500/1
Yusaku Miyazato 1000/1
Seungsu Han 1000/1
Shugo Imahira 500/1
Vijay Singh 500/1
Jovan Rebula 1000/1
Trevor Immelman 1000/1
Mike Weir 2000/1
Jose Maria Olazabal 2000/1
Sandy Lyle 5000/1
Larry Mize 5000/1
Ian Woosnam 5000/1
Viktor Hovland 1000/1
Devon Bling 2000/1
Kevin O’Connell 1000/1
Takumi Kanaya 2000/1
Kevin Tway 200/1
Cameron Champ 50/1
Lucas Bjerregaard 200/1
Grayson Murray 500/1

