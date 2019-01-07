Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose as Masters betting favorites at 12-1

Rory McIlroy has made it a foursome when it comes to betting favorites to win the 2019 Masters.

New World No. 1 Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were all 12-1 favorites to win at Augusta at the end of 2018. They have been joined by McIlroy at that price in the first Masters odds updated in 2019.

This is according to odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.

The 2019 Masters will be played at Augusta National from April 11-14. Defending champion Patrick Reed is a 30-1 shot to repeat.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are all 14-1.

Woods, Rose and Spieth were 10-1 co-favorites in early December.

Spieth was a 10-1 solo favorite when 2019 Masters betting odds were first posted at the SuperBook in August but slid as he struggled late in the PGA Tour season. Woods has always been among the 2019 betting favorites and was as high as a 9-1 favorite to win in October.