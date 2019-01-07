Rory McIlroy joins Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose as Masters betting favorites at 12-1

Rory McIlroy has made it a foursome when it comes to betting favorites to win the 2019 Masters.
New World No. 1 Justin Rose, Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were all 12-1 favorites to win at Augusta at the end of 2018. They have been joined by McIlroy at that price in the first Masters odds updated in 2019.
This is according to odds from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and golfodds.com.
The 2019 Masters will be played at Augusta National from April 11-14. Defending champion Patrick Reed is a 30-1 shot to repeat.
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are all 14-1.
Woods, Rose and Spieth were 10-1 co-favorites in early December.
Spieth was a 10-1 solo favorite when 2019 Masters betting odds were first posted at the SuperBook in August but slid as he struggled late in the PGA Tour season. Woods has always been among the 2019 betting favorites and was as high as a 9-1 favorite to win in October.
|Golfer
|Odds
to win
|Jordan Spieth
|12/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Tiger Woods
|12/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Rory McIlroy
|12/1
|Brooks Koepka
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|12/1
|Rickie Fowler
|16/1
|Jon Rahm
|18/1
|Jason Day
|25/1
|Bubba Watson
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|30/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30/1
|Francesco Molinari
|40/1
|Paul Casey
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|50/1
|Henrik Stenson
|50/1
|Tony Finau
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|50/1
|Sergio Garcia
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|50/1
|Marc Leishman
|50/1
|Alex Noren
|80/1
|Xander Schauffele
|40/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|100/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|50/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|20/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Thomas Pieters
|60/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Ian Poulter
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|60/1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Cameron Smith
|80/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100/1
|Daniel Berger
|125/1
|Kevin Chappell
|150/1
|Ryan Moore
|150/1
|Russell Henley
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|100/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|100/1
|Gary Woodland
|80/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|150/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|150/1
|Beau Hossler
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|150/1
|Kevin Na
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|150/1
|Jimmy Walker
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Julian Suri
|250/1
|Kyle Stanley
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|Brian Harman
|150/1
|Jason Dufner
|200/1
|Luke List
|150/1
|Adam Hadwin
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|100/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|200/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|200/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|150/1
|Bill Haas
|200/1
|Danny Willett
|80/1
|Paul Dunne
|250/1
|Austin Cook
|250/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|300/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|300/1
|Peter Uihlein
|200/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Chez Reavie
|300/1
|Pat Perez
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|300/1
|Chesson Hadley
|300/1
|Michael Kim
|300/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|150/1
|Sungjae Im
|250/1
|Brendan Steele
|300/1
|Jim Furyk
|300/1
|Steve Stricker
|300/1
|Stewart Cink
|300/1
|Charles Howell III
|150/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|300/1
|Scott Piercy
|300/1
|Nick Watney
|500/1
|Andrew Landry
|500/1
|Andy Sullivan
|500/1
|Fred Couples
|300/1
|Padraig Harrington
|300/1
|Graeme McDowell
|300/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|300/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Matt Wallace
|125/1
|Jordan L. Smith
|500/1
|Ross Fisher
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|500/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|500/1
|Justin Harding
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|250/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Angel Cabrera
|500/1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|1000/1
|Seungsu Han
|1000/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Vijay Singh
|500/1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|2000/1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|1000/1
|Devon Bling
|2000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000/1
|Kevin Tway
|200/1
|Cameron Champ
|50/1
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|200/1
|Grayson Murray
|500/1
Comments