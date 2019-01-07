Gear: TaylorMade M5 irons

Price: $999 (4-AW) with True Temper XP100 steel shafts and Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grips; $1,199 with Mitsubishi Tensei Orange graphite shafts

Specs: Stainless steel with tungsten weight

Available: Pre-order Jan. 18. At retail Feb. 1

The Goal

TaylorMade’s new M5 irons were designed to give mid- and lower-handicap players a distance boost with the sound and feel they prefer in a compact club.

The Scoop

While the chrome, silver and black tones of the TaylorMade M5 irons are designed to make the clubs look more refined, there is no hiding several unique features TaylorMade added to these game-improvement clubs.

The most obvious is the vertical bar that connects the bottom of the club to the back of the topline. TaylorMade calls it a Speed Bridge, and it is there to stiffen the top of the head, the area that vibrates most at impact, to enhance the sound of impact.

The addition of the Speed Bridge was critical for TaylorMade designers, because the company made the M5 irons with an extremely thin, unsupported face. It can flex more easily at impact to boost ball speed but could sound off-putting to experienced players without the help of the Speed Bridge.

The M5 4-7 irons have a slot in the sole that goes completely through the chassis. Covered by a polymer to keep grass and debris out of the head, the slot, called a Speed Pocket, allows the faces in the long and mid-irons to flex more efficiently on shots struck low on the face.

To lower the center of gravity and pull it into the middle of the hitting area, the 4-7 irons also have a tungsten weight in the toe. This should help create a higher launch angle with the long and mid-irons and make them easier to hit.

To increase forgiveness, TaylorMade designed the M5 irons with a 360-degree undercut. It broadens the sweetspot and protects ball speed on mis-hits, while a multi-material back badge and soft, internal vibration dampener enhances feel.