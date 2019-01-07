Gear: TaylorMade M6 irons

Price: $899 (4-AW) with KBS Max 85 steel shafts and Lamkin TM Dual Feel grips; $999 with Fujikura ATMOS Orange graphite shafts

Specs: Stainless steel head with polymer vibration dampener

Available: Pre-order Jan. 18. At retail Feb. 1

The Goal

TaylorMade’s newest game-improvement irons aim to deliver more distance and a better feel for mid- and higher-handicap golfers.

The Scoop

Designed with a slightly wider sole and a touch more offset than the M5 irons, the new TaylorMade M6 irons were made to provide more distance and forgiveness using a combination of technologies the company has developed.

Designed with a 360-degree undercut in the back of the club, the M6 irons have a low center of gravity, which should make it easier to get the ball up in the air, especially with long and mid-irons.

The variable-thickness stainless steel face is slightly thicker in the center and thinner around the perimeter, so it not only flexes efficiently on well-struck shots, it provides more ball speed protection on mis-hits, too.

A channel in the sole of the 4-7 irons, referred to as a Speed Pocket, helps the face flex when contact is made low in the hitting area. It is covered by a polymer to keep grass and debris out of the head, but the polymer does not inhibit the hitting area from flexing at impact or reduce ball speed.

To enhance sound and feel, TaylorMade designers made the M6 irons with a bar that connects the bottom of the club to the center of the topline. Called a Speed Bridge, it stiffens the top of the head, the area which vibrates the most at impact. That makes the M6 sound better, and TaylorMade also added a vibration-dampening polymer that it calls Hybrar to the bottom of the undercut.

TaylorMade said the new M6 irons deliver 1.6 mph more ball speed than last season’s M4 irons, which translates to 3.7 more yards of carry distance and 5 more yards of overall distance. They also send the ball slightly higher, so approach shots should still stop and hold the greens.