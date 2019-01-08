2019 Sony Open: Preview capsule, TV viewer's guide

Defending champion Patton Kizzire, two time winner Jimmy Walker, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas – who opened with a 59 at Waialae Country Club two years ago – are among the notables in the field at the PGA Tour Sony Open this week.

The Sony Open is the first full-field event on the PGA Tour 2019 calendar and concludes the Tour’s two-week so-called “Aloha Swing.” Play begins Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson will be joining Thomas and DeChambeau and 18 others who played at the Sentry TOC this past week. TOC champion Xander Schauffele will not be among them. Watson is making his first appearance at Waialae since 2010.

Sony Open Viewer’s Guide

Event: Sony Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Course: Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii (1927)

Distance: 7,044 yards

Par: 70

Defending Champion: Patton Kizzire

Event Record: Justin Thomas (253 over 72 holes) in 2017

Last Year: Kizzire outlasted James Hahn on the sixth hole of a playoff after closing with a 63 in the final round.

Buzz: This is the 54th consecutive year that the PGA Tour has held an event at Waialae, making it the fourth-oldest Tour stop in terms of continuous annual use. Waialae dates back to 1927 is the only course to ever host the Sony Open.

Sony Open TV Coverage

(All Times Eastern)

Thursday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Sunday: 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel)