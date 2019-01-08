Morgan Pressel charity event again raises more than $1 million to fight breast cancer

For the fourth year in a row, Morgan Pressel’s charity event raised more than $1 million toward the fight against breast cancer. It’s an annual who’s who event on the LPGA, one that’s worth far more than trophies or Hall of Fame points. Longtime supporters like Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson wouldn’t miss it.

“Morgan & ‘Friends’ is more than just a creative name, it is the truth,” Pressel wrote on Instagram. “I feel so much love from everyone involved in this event, and it is because of each and every one of you that we are able to make such a dramatic impact right here in our community.”

Pressel’s mother, Kathy, died of breast cancer in 2003 and for the past 12 years, Pressel has worked hard to further cancer research and help women in south Florida get the necessary screenings and treatment. This year’s Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Award was given in memory of George Rudes, a committee member who was instrumental in building the foundation.

County music star Colt Ford and Golf Channel instruction host Martin Hall joined LPGA players Juli Inkster, Brooke Henderson, Gerina Piller, So Yeon Ryu, Thompson, Creamer and Lincicome for this year’s event at St. Andrews Country Cub in Boca Raton, Fla., a community that has poured its heart into the cause. Pressel grew up in St. Andrews and currently makes her home there with husband Andy Bush.

This year’s official tally: $1,000,622.

There’s no better way to start the season.