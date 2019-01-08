Morgan Pressel charity event again raises more than $1 million to fight breast cancer

For the fourth year in a row, Morgan Pressel’s charity event raised more than $1 million toward the fight against breast cancer. It’s an annual who’s who event on the LPGA, one that’s worth far more than trophies or Hall of Fame points. Longtime supporters like Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson wouldn’t miss it.
“Morgan & ‘Friends’ is more than just a creative name, it is the truth,” Pressel wrote on Instagram. “I feel so much love from everyone involved in this event, and it is because of each and every one of you that we are able to make such a dramatic impact right here in our community.”
View this post on Instagram
So. Many. Feels. 🥰 I cannot thank everyone enough for making the last two days such a success! To pass one million dollars for the fourth year in a row…I am speechless!! Thank you so much to the community of St. Andrews for being there with us since day one, and making all of this possible! Thank you to our sponsors, volunteers, and committee members for your dedication to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer. I am forever grateful to the incredible women who have supported this event year after year, and excited to have Colt and Martin join us for the first time this year! They are wonderful golfers, but even better people and I am so thankful for their love and friendship. Morgan & “Friends” is more than just a creative name, it is the truth. I feel so much love from everyone involved in this event, and it is because of each and every one of you that we are able to make such a dramatic impact right here in our community. Love you all from the bottom of my heart ❤️ #morganandfriends19
Pressel’s mother, Kathy, died of breast cancer in 2003 and for the past 12 years, Pressel has worked hard to further cancer research and help women in south Florida get the necessary screenings and treatment. This year’s Kathryn Krickstein Pressel Award was given in memory of George Rudes, a committee member who was instrumental in building the foundation.
County music star Colt Ford and Golf Channel instruction host Martin Hall joined LPGA players Juli Inkster, Brooke Henderson, Gerina Piller, So Yeon Ryu, Thompson, Creamer and Lincicome for this year’s event at St. Andrews Country Cub in Boca Raton, Fla., a community that has poured its heart into the cause. Pressel grew up in St. Andrews and currently makes her home there with husband Andy Bush.
This year’s official tally: $1,000,622.
There’s no better way to start the season.
