Padraig Harrington named captain for Team Europe in 2020 Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington will captain Team Europe when it defends the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2020.

The move was announced Tuesday and was widely expected. Harrington, 47, was a vice-captain when Europe and captain Thomas Bjorn routed the U.S. 17.5 – 10.5 at Le Golf National in France.

A Ryder Cup veteran, Harrington played in six successive Ryder Cups from 1999 and won it four times as a player.

“I’ve won three majors in my career but taking the Ryder Cup captaincy is a different level,” he said. “I want to find an edge to get the players to perform to best of their abilities and hopefully get a win. I’m really conscious that I have to find the edge and add to it. It’s going to take a great deal of my time over the next two years to do it.”

Harrington enjoys widespread support among many of the players expected to be defending the Cup for Team Europe, another sign that the camaraderie Europe used to help beat down the Americas will be back in full force in Wisconsin next year.