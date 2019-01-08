PGA Tour reportedly abandons Steph Curry-hosted event after sponsor woes

All the promise of a potential PGA Tour event hosted by NBA superstar Steph Curry has reportedly gone by the wayside. For now.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the PGA Tour has nixed plans for the proposed Curry-hosted event that had previously seemed to be gaining steam toward being on the calendar in the 2019-20 season.

There looked to be a viable host in Lake Merced Golf Club after members approved course upgrades and a title sponsor also appeared in the offing. The event was expected to be slated for September 2019 (with Sept. 19-22 held open).

But sources told the The Chronicle that it’s not to be.

Specifically, negotiations with potential title sponsor Workday “unexpectedly fell apart” and there wasn’t enough time to find a new one. Prior to this development, the PGA Tour was supposedly going to formally announce the tournament within the next two weeks.

But with a title sponsor – which pours in essential financial investment that helps cover a tournament’s purse and other costs – suddenly nowhere in range, the event couldn’t be salvaged.

Instead, the Golden State Warriors guard’s dream of hosting a PGA Tour tournament is no more. Or at least it looks like it will have to be put on hold.

The Chronicle notes that Tour officials could wait until 2021 to debut the tournament. That would allow for the event to open at Harding Park – Curry’s first choice of venue. Harding Park is unavailable in 2019 and ’20 for a PGA Tour event due to its hosting the 2020 PGA Championship.

Curry has already made waves on the Web.com Tour with surprisingly effective performances playing on sponsor invites.

It appears his mark on the PGA Tour, though, will have to wait.