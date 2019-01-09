2019 Sony Open in Hawaii: Fantasy golf power rankings

The first full-field event of 2019 begins this week with the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks of the week.

20. Adam Scott: Just two starts here since 2011, one being a T-8 in 2014. Looked pretty decent in two fall starts and making progress toward his first Tour victory since 2016.

19. Abraham Ancer: Pair of top-10s in the fall along with a T-2 in the World Cup.

18. Kevin Tway: Four solid rounds in Maui for a T-11, including opening-round 66.

17. Matt Kuchar: It’s feast or famine at Waialae. Just seven cuts made in 13 starts, but finished top-10 on five of those occasions. Nothing worse than T-13 here since 2010.

16. Emiliano Grillo: Played consistently well in the fall and starts 2019 in Honolulu, where he made the cut both times he’s teed it up.

15. Paul Casey: Missed the cut here a year ago but enters in much better form this time around, finishing inside the top 18 in all four starts this season.

14. Kyle Stanley: Finished T-10 here a year ago and has never missed the cut in six stars.

13. Cameron Smith: Has been inside the top 30 in past two Sony starts and played well throughout a T-2 World Cup performance last fall.

12. Jordan Spieth: Let’s see if the newly-married Spieth can turn things around as he starts the 2019 campaign.

11. Zach Johnson: Won here in 2009 and has three top-15 finishes in his last five starts, including three top-10s.

10. Patrick Reed: Missed the cut in his only previous start in Honolulu.

9. Hideki Matsuyama: Hasn’t contended in a while but the results have been very solid of late, with no missed cuts since the British Open and nothing outside the top 30 in his last eight starts.

8. Kevin Kisner: Finished T-4 in 2017 and T-5 in 2016.

7. Patton Kizzire: Defending champ was T-8 at the Tournament of Champions last week and also won the QBE Shootout in December.

6. Cameron Champ: Rookie bomber was T-11 in Maui and figures to get back into contention again soon.

5. Marc Leishman: No missed cuts in nine career starts here, including two top-10s.

4. Charles Howell III: Has an astounding nine top-10 finishes here in 17 starts, including two runner-ups.

3. Bryson DeChambeau: Another solid week in Maui, where he led the field in strokes gained putting.

2. Justin Thomas: 2017 champ has been top 15 in each of his three career starts and is coming off a solo third at the Tournament of Champions.

1. Gary Woodland: Coming up short in Maui will sting, but played four great rounds and simply got beat down the stretch. His last four starts at Waialae – T-7, T-6, T-13, T-3.