Stewart Cink signs endorsement deal with Ping

Stewart Cink, the 2009 British Open champion, has signed an endorsement deal with Ping Golf and will make his debut as a staff player Thursday at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

“Stewart has a long track record of success and overall consistency, evidenced by his wins, top-10s in majors and the fact that he has competed on five U.S. Ryder Cup teams and in four Presidents Cups,” said John K. Solheim, Ping’s president, in a release. “He has instant credibility, and we know him well because he has played Ping irons for many years. Our Tour staff has been impressed by his professionalism and his knowledge of equipment. We’re delighted to be associated with Stewart.”

Cink has played Ping i25 irons for most of the last two seasons, and as part of his 11-club deal he has agreed to use a Ping driver and putter. The former Georgia Tech star will have Ping on both sides of his hat and carry a Ping bag. The company said he is expected to use a G400 LST driver, G400 fairway woods, i25 irons (4-UW) and a Sigma 2 Arna putter at Waialae Country Club.

The financial terms of the contract were not made available.