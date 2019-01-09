Stuart Appleby, Justin Leonard to captain 2019 Junior President Cup squads

Australia’s Stuart Appleby and American Justin Leonard will serve as captains for the 2019 Junior Presidents Cup.

The event will be contested as a run-up to the Presidents Cup on Dec. 8-9 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne in Australia.

Both golfers played for their respective teams five times in the Presidents Cup.

“Junior golf has developed greatly from when I was a youth when we did not have opportunities such as this,” Appleby said. “Having competed on the victorious 1998 International Team at Royal Melbourne I want to share that experience with these kids because they are future PGA Tour and Presidents Cup Team members on both the U.S. and International Teams.”

Appleby focuses his charitable pursuits on helping junior golfers through his foundation.

“I owe so much to the game of golf. It has presented a kid like me from Cohuna, Australia to travel from the dairy farm around the world,” Appleby said.

Leonard won the of the 1992 U.S. Amateur and 1994 Haskins Award winner as the country’s most outstanding college golfer.

“I am so excited to be part of representing the U.S. with the best junior golfers our country has to offer,” he said.