Adam Svensson leads, Matt Kuchar 2 back after Round 1 of Sony Open in Hawaii

Here’s a recap of the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.

LEADING: Canadian Adam Svensson holds his first lead ever on the PGA Tour after a career-low 61. The 25-year-old is in his first full season on Tour and carded seven birdies with one eagle in a flawless opening round. He also made a 10-footer for birdie at 18 to snag the outright lead. Svensson entered the week after three consecutive missed cuts to finish 2018.

CHASING: Andrew Putnam shot a career-best 8-under 62 in the morning wave and is in solo second. Matt Kuchar, who has had plenty of success at Waialae, is two off the lead and in solo third after a 7-under 63. Kuchar picked up his first win in four years at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November and finished T-19 during last week’s return to the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Chez Reavie, Hudson Swafford and Shugo Imahira are T-4 at 5 under while a large group including Jason Dufner, Brandt Snedeker and Cameron Smith are T-7 at 4 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: After a rough stretch of three straight bogeys at 15-17, Justin Thomas exited on a high note ala George Costanza with this sweet eagle hole-out from the bunker at 18.

SHORT SHOTS: Making his first start of 2019, Jordan Spieth shot 3-over 73 and sits T-123 after his worst career round at Waialae … That eagle got Thomas to 3 under on the day for a 67 coming off a solo third finish at the Tournament of Champions … 54-year-old Davis Love III matched Thomas 67 and is T-15 after Round 1.

UP NEXT: The second round will be aired by Golf Channel from 7-10:30 p.m.