Jason Dufner announces new partnership with Dude Wipes

Jason Dufner just announced a new sponsorship deal, and it’s a doozy.

The 2013 PGA Championship winner took to Twitter with the big news that he has partnered with Dude Wipes, the company’s logo appearing on his shirt sleeve and hat.

“Proud to announce my partnership with @DUDEproducts and unleash #DufDUDE on TOUR. Stay clean and join #DUDEnation!”

Dude Wipes are basically a portable alternative to toilet paper, which, come to think of it, might not be the worst thing to bring along to the golf course. Dufner has never been one to take himself too seriously out there, and if there’s anyone who can pull off this endorsement deal with a straight face it’s him.

The company was featured on Shark Tank and secured a $300,000 investment from Mark Cuban.

Dufner didn’t have a hat sponsorship deal last season, and his eccentric headwear choices became a fun running narrative. While he was wearing a Dude Wipes hat in the picture on Twitter, it doesn’t look like it covers tournament play – Dufner was seen sporting a Kahala Beach trucker hat in Round 1 of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

He also had a great day on the course with a 4-under 66 and was T-2 after the morning wave.