Jordan Spieth not a fan of new rule on knee-height drops

Count Jordan Spieth among the PGA Tour pros who aren’t in love with the new Rules of Golf that require a player to drop a ball from knee height.

At last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, Bryson DeChambeau called the new drop procedure “absurd.” Instead of dropping from shoulder height, as had been the rule until Jan. 1, players now are required to drop from knee height.

On Wednesday at the Sony Open in Hawaii, the newly married Spieth, who starts his competitive year at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu today, said he doesn’t believe most amateur players strictly will follow the new drop rule. Spieth and DeChambeau will have a chance to talk about the rule, as they are together in a first-round Sony pairing that also includes Gary Woodland.

“One that I don’t really understand necessarily is the drop,” Spieth told reporters. “You drop it knee height, but like, what’s the advantage of dropping it shoulder height? Actually, probably a disadvantage, so why can’t you still do that? Should be able to drop it from shoulder to knee height in my opinion. Doesn’t do any good, and honestly it’s like a frustrating asterisk that I have to re-pick it up and re-drop from your knee.

“One of the things when I think about everyday golfers, I’m like, what if they just take a drop from the cart path. I (think they) probably don’t care. They will still drop it from the shoulder. Technically, (if you) take a drop from your shoulder and play out, (you) could be penalized for that.

“Doesn’t make much sense. It’s a disadvantage to drop it that high, so that one I didn’t really understand fully. It was cool that you’re able to get lower to drop it. I thought you would be able to do it at any height.”

The former World No. 1, a three-time major winner who has fallen to No. 17 in the Official World Golf Ranking and who hasn’t won since the 2017 British Open, also spoke about hitting a reset button for 2019, expressing confidence he will regain his form.

“I feel pretty patient with what’s coming because I know I’m working on the right things,” Spieth said. “Took me a while to figure out what that was. Now I know I’m working on the right things in the game to get back on track and get to where I’m as a consistent as I’ve been before. …

“I would love to get back in the winner’s circle. Been itching. I only really had a couple chances last year. I know in golf you can play the best and still not win that week, and you can also be a little off and somehow win. I’ve been on both sides of that.”

One thing Spieth said that probably won’t change is playing in a wedding ring. He plans to leave his ring in the bag.

“It’s just my putting; when I’m cross-handed (the ring) kind of jams into my grip,” said Spieth, who honeymooned with his wife, Annie, in the Caribbean during his offseason. “Unfortunately that means I’ll probably lose some rings, but I don’t think – as of now I don’t think I’m going to start playing with it on.”