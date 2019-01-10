Jordan Spieth's 2019 debut at Sony Open in Hawaii is off to a rough start

Hoping to turn the page on a disappointing 2018 and find out where his game was at to begin the new year, Jordan Spieth might have more questions than answers after a rough opening round at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Spieth shot 3-over 73 in Round 1 at Waialae Country Club and sat T-125 while the afternoon wave was on course.

It was Spieth’s worst score in 11 career rounds at the Sony Open and the first time he failed to break 70 since his 2014 debut, when he shot 70-71 to miss the cut.

Spieth spoke Wednesday about his offseason work and said he was in a good place mentally.

“I don’t feel anxious, like I have to do anything,” Spieth said. “I feel pretty patient with what’s coming because I know I’m working on the right things. Took me a while to figure out what that was. Now I know I’m working on the right things in the game to get back on track and get to where I’m as consistent as I’ve been before. It’s a matter of time, but I need on-course, in-tournament reps as well to continue to speed that up.”

Spieth married long-time girlfriend Annie Verret this offseason and honeymooned in the Caribbean. He missed out on the Tour Championship to cap a winless season and didn’t gain much from two fall starts, with a T-55 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and a missed cut at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November.

He teed off on the back nine Thursday morning and made his first and only birdie of the day on his 16th hole to go along with four bogeys. Performance on the greens was a problem again and he was -2.888 in strokes gained putting in the later afternoon.

Spieth looks to turn things around when he tees off alongside Gary Woodland and Bryson DeChambeau at 5:40 p.m. ET Friday to start Round 2.